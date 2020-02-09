State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $7,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 178.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS traded down $3.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.71. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.18 and a fifty-two week high of $305.38.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total transaction of $244,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,324.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total value of $308,336.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,987. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

