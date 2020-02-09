Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Purchased by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,431 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.10% of Sterling Construction worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 1,216.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 316.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 61,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76. The company has a market cap of $374.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Several research firms have weighed in on STRL. ValuEngine raised Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub lowered Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

