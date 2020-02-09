SThree (OTCMKTS:STREF) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.10

SThree Plc (OTCMKTS:STREF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SThree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94.

SThree plc provides recruitment services for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics industries. It offers permanent, contract, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions for individuals and projects. The company offers its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Real, Huxley, Global Enterprise Partners, Hyden, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

