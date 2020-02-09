Stifel Nicolaus Raises GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target to $50.00

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.11% from the company’s current price.

GRUB has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.48.

Shares of NYSE GRUB traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.56. 5,005,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,463. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.75 and a beta of 1.21. GrubHub has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $87.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $178,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,110.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $51,502.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,070 shares of company stock worth $774,866. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of GrubHub by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,575,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $173,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,734 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after buying an additional 25,364 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

