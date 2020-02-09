Storj Trading Up 24.7% Over Last Week (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Storj has a total market cap of $21.73 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Storj has traded up 24.7% against the dollar. One Storj token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001588 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, Upbit, Ethfinex and Radar Relay.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Storj alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $346.73 or 0.03430207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00235606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00032828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00137959 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj launched on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official website is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Upbit, OKEx, IDEX, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Gate.io, Livecoin, Binance, Huobi, CoinTiger, Tidex, Radar Relay, IDAX, ABCC, Poloniex and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

