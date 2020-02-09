Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 2,170 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Argus increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.55.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.81. 2,276,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,505. The company has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $72.35 and a one year high of $86.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.22 and a 200 day moving average of $80.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

