Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 650 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 49.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 8,685.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $324,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 49,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 44.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.57.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,332,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.58. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

