Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after buying an additional 392,227 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $551,547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,203,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37,955 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 945,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $307,203,000 after purchasing an additional 52,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 721,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded down $5.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $326.21. 1,577,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.73 and a 200 day moving average of $302.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.90 and a 1-year high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

