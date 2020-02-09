Strategic Advisors LLC Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,063 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,944,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Carnival by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Carnival by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $3,840,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCL. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Carnival stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.20. 11,246,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,441,003. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

