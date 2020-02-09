Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,655,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,523,000 after buying an additional 384,196 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 22,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.37.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.83. 1,514,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,295. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

