Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 1,552 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,066 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 641.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 504 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.09.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $68,592.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,691.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,280 shares of company stock worth $7,888,697. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,467. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 2.02. Splunk Inc has a one year low of $107.16 and a one year high of $170.74.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

