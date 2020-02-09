StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires 558 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,241 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after buying an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 27.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 132,445 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 23,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.94. 9,418,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,978,422. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.30 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $245.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.