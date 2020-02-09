Strs Ohio Acquires 14,400 Shares of Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.24% of Op Bancorp worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Op Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 429,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 163,678 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Op Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 61,749 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Op Bancorp by 410.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 51,441 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Op Bancorp in the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Op Bancorp in the third quarter worth $145,000.

OTCMKTS OPBK traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.99. 37,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,757. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. Op Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Op Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Op Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

In other Op Bancorp news, Director Yong Sin Shin sold 43,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $426,141.12. Also, CFO Christine Yoon Oh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $48,900.00.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

