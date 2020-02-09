Strs Ohio Buys 300 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 9.2% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 152,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after buying an additional 12,874 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in EnerSys by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,704,000 after acquiring an additional 58,815 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,755,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 35,206 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.75. 274,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.70 and its 200 day moving average is $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.56. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $53.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.97.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). EnerSys had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $763.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

In other EnerSys news, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $399,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENS. Sidoti boosted their price objective on EnerSys from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

