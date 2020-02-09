Strs Ohio Grows Position in United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,265.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $336,395 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USLM traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.47 and its 200 day moving average is $85.81. United States Lime & Minerals Inc has a 12-month low of $68.24 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $495.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.55.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.97 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 16.46%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USLM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

United States Lime & Minerals Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

