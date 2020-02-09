Strs Ohio Grows Stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in Immunomedics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Immunomedics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Immunomedics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

IMMU stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 842,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,373. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.30. Immunomedics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

