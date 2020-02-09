Strs Ohio Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in FirstCash by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 81.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FCFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of FirstCash stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.95. The stock had a trading volume of 178,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,935. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.24. FirstCash Inc has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.