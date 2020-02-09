Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 86.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,823,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $718,991,000 after buying an additional 23,953 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Universal Display during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Universal Display by 51.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth $129,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.23.

OLED stock traded down $5.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.19. 428,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,383. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 66.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $107.82 and a 1-year high of $230.32.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.