Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Announces $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share by the medical technology company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Stryker has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Stryker has a payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stryker to earn $9.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $214.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.74. The company has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Stryker has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.45.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

