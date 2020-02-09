Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 260,888 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 7,077.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 260,888 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $44,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $5,369,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $1,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RNG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RingCentral from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on RingCentral from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Dougherty & Co boosted their target price on RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on RingCentral from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.62.

Shares of RNG stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,031. RingCentral Inc has a 52-week low of $95.33 and a 52-week high of $211.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -506.02 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $80,847.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,211.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $471,295.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 256,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,851,733.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,362 shares of company stock valued at $37,988,415 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

