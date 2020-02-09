Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 3,837 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $51,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 24.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after buying an additional 56,272 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 43.5% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 105,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 31,998 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABC traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $91.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,391. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $70.55 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. Also, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,512 shares of company stock worth $3,888,310 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

