Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 829,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $49,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 11.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 16,253 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 225,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,561,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,805,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $2,659,000. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 42.1% during the third quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 121,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 35,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Liberty Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

LPT remained flat at $$61.95 during trading on Friday. 43,499,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.65 and its 200 day moving average is $56.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Liberty Property Trust has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $65.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.55%.

Liberty Property Trust Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

