Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $42,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.72. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.30 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Textron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

