Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $47.04 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,811,176 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 43,091 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $47,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Devon Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Devon Energy by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 46,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,338,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,693,471. Devon Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

