Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 16,511 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $48,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 247.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Stephens set a $203.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.25.

Shares of ODFL traded up $2.74 on Friday, hitting $220.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,134. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $130.87 and a fifty-two week high of $221.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.