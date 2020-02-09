Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sunoco from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.80. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 31.52%. Sunoco’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 127.91%.

In other Sunoco news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $172,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,095.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

