Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUPN. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,491.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 298,624 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,292 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 22,461 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 174,888 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.81.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

