Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Buys 261,961 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,218,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,961 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 4.9% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 0.36% of salesforce.com worth $523,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in salesforce.com by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total transaction of $14,056,128.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 459,753 shares of company stock valued at $77,421,037. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.72. 3,712,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,255,449. The stock has a market cap of $165.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.57, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $137.87 and a 1-year high of $190.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cross Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.66.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

