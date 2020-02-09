Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,612,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168,504 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 0.11% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $151,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,211,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,424,000 after acquiring an additional 310,066 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,100,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,600,000 after purchasing an additional 70,970 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,990,000 after purchasing an additional 39,610 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21,329.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 835,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,373,000 after purchasing an additional 831,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 398,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,036,000 after purchasing an additional 57,320 shares during the last quarter. 7.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVO shares. Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

NYSE NVO traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,279. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82. The company has a market capitalization of $153.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average is $54.72.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.7874 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

