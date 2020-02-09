Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has $2.09 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 235.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.73. 1,357,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,248. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.51. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.02 and a fifty-two week high of $187.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.