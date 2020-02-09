Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has $273.97 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,206 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 2.6% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 0.32% of Booking worth $273,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,127.63.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $51.31 on Friday, reaching $1,909.59. The company had a trading volume of 444,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,640.54 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,007.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1,964.84.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $37.78 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.