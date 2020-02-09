Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has $376.38 Million Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,833,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,372 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up 3.5% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $376,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 366,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after purchasing an additional 143,694 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 65.7% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 906.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 193,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,941,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,172,531. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $59.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.