Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $11.63 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sutter Rock Capital an industry rank of 185 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Sutter Rock Capital alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Sutter Rock Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

SSSS opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80. Sutter Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a net margin of 402.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sutter Rock Capital will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 11.7%.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 5,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,815.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,092 shares in the company, valued at $924,961.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sutter Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter worth $87,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sutter Rock Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutter Rock Capital (SSSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutter Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutter Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.