Switcheo Trading Up 6% Over Last 7 Days (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Switcheo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network and Gate.io. Switcheo has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $5,542.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.47 or 0.03359841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00228200 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00033320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00131410 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Switcheo Token Profile

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork . Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

