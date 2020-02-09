Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Sidoti cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYKE stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.47. The stock had a trading volume of 59,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. Sykes Enterprises has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $38.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.55.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

