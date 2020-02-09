Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) Receives $59.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on THOR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synthorx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Synthorx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Synthorx in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Synthorx by 377.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Synthorx by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Synthorx by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Synthorx by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Synthorx by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THOR remained flat at $$67.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.27. Synthorx has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $71.90.

About Synthorx

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

