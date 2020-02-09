SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 2.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,028 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,242 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.79.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

