T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,314,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,139,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846,964 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 108.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $265,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,549,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $199,961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,370,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $107,509,000 after acquiring an additional 29,901 shares during the last quarter. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $85.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.43. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $85.79.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $88.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

