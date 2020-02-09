Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its position in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,865 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.28% of Tallgrass Energy worth $17,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,580,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGE. ValuEngine upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on Tallgrass Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on Tallgrass Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of TGE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 723,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,469. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tallgrass Energy LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

