Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

TALO stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $18.64. 382,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,571. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.95. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $31.34.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $228.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.85 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 38.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 39,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $613,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

