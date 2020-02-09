Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TPR. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tapestry by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,415,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $388,786,000 after purchasing an additional 399,911 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $70,237,000. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in Tapestry by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,804,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $48,656,000 after buying an additional 942,124 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,247,896 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $33,655,000 after buying an additional 31,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tapestry by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 806,255 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $21,745,000 after buying an additional 124,107 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

