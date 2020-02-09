Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.35.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $115.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,969,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,052,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Target has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,483,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $574,859,000 after acquiring an additional 82,384 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Target by 58.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,072 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Target by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,272,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,373,000 after buying an additional 106,122 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Target by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,163,057 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $277,326,000 after buying an additional 466,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Target by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,592,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,137,000 after buying an additional 84,770 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

