TD Securities Raises Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Price Target to $39.00

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

OSB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Norbord from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised Norbord from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Norbord in a report on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Research cut Norbord from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Norbord in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.17.

NYSE OSB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.65. The company had a trading volume of 448,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,327. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -60.10 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.90. Norbord has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $31.89.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.88 million. Norbord had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. Norbord’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norbord will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord in the fourth quarter worth $2,393,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Norbord by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord in the fourth quarter worth $3,833,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Norbord by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

