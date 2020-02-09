Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Shares Bought by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tech Data by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in Tech Data by 3.0% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tech Data by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Tech Data by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tech Data by 2.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on TECD. Loop Capital raised their target price on Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Northcoast Research cut Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of TECD stock opened at $144.09 on Friday. Tech Data Corp has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.03. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tech Data Corp will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

