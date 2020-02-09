Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) rose 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.77, approximately 26,625,522 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 8,966,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

ERIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 51.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

