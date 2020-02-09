Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Cowen from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Teradata and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.28. Teradata has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $49.42.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.62 million. Teradata had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Martyn Etherington purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $113,649.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 64,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 43.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 11,186 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 48.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 5.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 7.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

