Tetra Tech, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

Tetra Tech has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Tetra Tech has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

TTEK stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $54.54 and a 1-year high of $95.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.80 and its 200-day moving average is $85.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $1,398,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,039.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $36,545.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,190.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,314. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

