Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Trading Up 0.7%

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.76, approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 115,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 13.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 46.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter.

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

