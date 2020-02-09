Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.54.

TCBI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of TCBI traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.45. 152,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,543. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.78. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.26 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 22.15%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,627,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

