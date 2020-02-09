Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Trimmed by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $432,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.4% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $78,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $3,765,934.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,636.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 621,484 shares of company stock worth $78,837,446. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $128.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.78 and its 200-day moving average is $125.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $101.57 and a one year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

